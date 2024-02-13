Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,927 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

