Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 21,108 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,108 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 33,706 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,633,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,802 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,789.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 174,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 168,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,659,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

