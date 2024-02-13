Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ACLS opened at $122.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.21. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.