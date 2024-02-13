Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FITB opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

