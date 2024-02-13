Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

