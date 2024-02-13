Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,992,000 after acquiring an additional 117,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,927,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 996,629 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $98.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.