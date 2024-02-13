Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $127.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.77.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

