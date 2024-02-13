Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

IDEX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.78. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $231.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

