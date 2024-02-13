Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.37.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $216.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $217.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

