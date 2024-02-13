Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 7,822 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.3 %

IRM opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $70.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IRM

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,081 shares of company stock worth $4,761,039. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.