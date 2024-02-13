Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 6,326 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.88.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

View Our Latest Report on HOLX

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.