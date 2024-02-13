Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 119,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,138,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 24.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Down 1.3 %

VRSN opened at $195.84 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total value of $1,046,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,793,344.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,202 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,662. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VeriSign

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.