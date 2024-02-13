Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 119,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,138,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 24.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VeriSign Stock Down 1.3 %
VRSN opened at $195.84 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.90.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.
