Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CIGI opened at C$167.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$115.00 and a 52 week high of C$172.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$157.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$145.75.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

