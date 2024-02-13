Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 57,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 79,752 shares.The stock last traded at $120.95 and had previously closed at $124.29.

CIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.89.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.78.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $655,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 453.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

