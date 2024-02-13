Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank restated a sector outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.89.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $124.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $131.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.08 and its 200 day moving average is $107.78.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 1,059.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Colliers International Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 154,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 182,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

