CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.
CNB Financial Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of CCNEP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. 7,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. CNB Financial has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $26.57.
About CNB Financial
