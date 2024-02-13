Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Position Lifted by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 418,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,347,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,314,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 103,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 892,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE CLF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. 3,929,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,311,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

