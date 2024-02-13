Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $28.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several research firms have commented on CWEN. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,939,000 after acquiring an additional 767,961 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,081,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 751.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 286,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 252,548 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 211,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 112,496 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

