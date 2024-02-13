Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $28.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.
Several research firms have commented on CWEN. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.
Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.
