Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $689.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 200.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $38,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

