Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.46

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday. The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 34660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 7.2 %

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 31.67 and a current ratio of 31.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -256.41%.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust



Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

