City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Takes $4.36 Million Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 355,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 62,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,668. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $18.23.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -1,909.09%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.