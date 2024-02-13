City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 69,653 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 69,653 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of ADX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 38,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,518. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

