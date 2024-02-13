City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 353,993 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353,993 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 94.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 137.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZ stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,891,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,244,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.36. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

