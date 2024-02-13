City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,876,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,642 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust comprises 1.8% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $20,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after buying an additional 1,677,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 142,582 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 1,256,691 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 374,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,336,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 724,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIGZ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 295,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $2,106,174.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,787,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,807,982.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 8,113,368 shares of company stock valued at $60,556,371 in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

