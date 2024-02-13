City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $861,000 Investment in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 49,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $21.83. 83,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,084. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.