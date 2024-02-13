City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,799,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,421 shares during the period. The Taiwan Fund makes up about 7.3% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 37.47% of The Taiwan Fund worth $83,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 890,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after buying an additional 86,429 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 66,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

The Taiwan Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TWN traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

The Taiwan Fund Cuts Dividend

The Taiwan Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

(Free Report)

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.