City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MYI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. 68,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,808. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.97%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.