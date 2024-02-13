City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TBLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth $175,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $228,000.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

