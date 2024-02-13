Citigroup Inc. Sells 311,553 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 311,553 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ecolab worth $32,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Shares of ECL stock opened at $203.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.21. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.38 and a 12 month high of $203.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

