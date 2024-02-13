Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,403 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $37,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 817.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

