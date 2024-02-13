Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 103.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of IQVIA worth $34,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in IQVIA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $217.88 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $234.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.