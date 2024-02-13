Citigroup Inc. Has $36.54 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,789 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.26% of Entegris worth $36,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $201,492,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 3,490.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after buying an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,965,000 after buying an additional 608,406 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after buying an additional 536,532 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $126.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 1.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $128.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

