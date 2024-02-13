Citigroup Inc. Has $33.24 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 672,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $33,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

