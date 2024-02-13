Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.50% of Tenet Healthcare worth $33,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.8 %

THC stock opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.70. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.10.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

