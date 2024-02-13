Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,794 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 118.28% of Kellanova worth $38,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the third quarter worth about $5,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $4,171,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,698,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,668,797.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,956,286. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on K

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.