Citigroup Inc. Acquires 76,400 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Carrier Global worth $35,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.