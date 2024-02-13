Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $3.90

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $3.48. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 4,040,312 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIFR

Cipher Mining Stock Down 10.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

The company has a market cap of $891.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 564,956 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.