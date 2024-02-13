China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 538.5% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 951,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 56,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

