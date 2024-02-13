China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 159.3% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 112,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 191,215 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $8.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.50.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $137.54 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.