Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Lowered to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLCE

Children’s Place Stock Up 31.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $204.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.08. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $47.09.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 426.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 72.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.