CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2024

Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CXFree Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $9.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.37.

CEMEX stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CEMEX by 76.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,474,000 after buying an additional 19,823,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,521,007 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 41.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after buying an additional 5,542,723 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in CEMEX by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,815,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,972,000 after buying an additional 832,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,776,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 431,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

