CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $92.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of CBRE opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $94.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

