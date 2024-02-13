Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

APH stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.52. The company had a trading volume of 638,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.22. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $36,346,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

