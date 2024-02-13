Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,425 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,695,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $23,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,696,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,535,528. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

About Energy Transfer

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.87%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

