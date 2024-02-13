Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 145,316 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 145,316 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of EnLink Midstream worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 0.8 %

ENLC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. 277,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.41. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

