Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 119,050 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,050 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after buying an additional 5,127,335 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,339 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,637,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,619,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,436,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. 1,663,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,409,431. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $21.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

