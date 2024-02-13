Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 153,743 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 153,743 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WES traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 171,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,828. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.87%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

