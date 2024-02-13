Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 11,456 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.02% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 147,369 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $66.64. 935,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $69.72.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

