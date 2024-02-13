Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 10,500 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Pembina Pipeline worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.
Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance
PBA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $35.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
