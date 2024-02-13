Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.48. 217,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.87. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $255.85 and a one year high of $333.00. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

